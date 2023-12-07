Ohio State’s balanced scoring leads to an 84-64 victory over Miami (Ohio)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 15 points, Zed Key had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Ohio State beat Miami (Ohio) 84-64. Ohio State (8-1) is off to its best start since winning 11 of 12 games in the 2019-20 season. The Buckeyes have the longest active win streak in the Big Ten against unranked non-conference opponents at 31 dating to November of 2018. Bruce Thornton had 14 points, Jamison Battle scored 13, Dale Bonner 11 and Evan Mahaffey 10 for Ohio State, which has won six consecutive games since its 73-66 loss to No. 17 Texas A&M on Nov. 10. Ohio State made nine 3-pointers and went 19 of 25 from the free-throw line. The Buckeyes also outrebounded Miami 40-29.

