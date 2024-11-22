Ohio State to keep all sports, add 91 scholarships in new college landscape

Ohio State’s athletic director says the school will add 91 scholarships for next school year, as college sports programs start adjusting to a changing landscape that includes paying players and new roster limits across all sports. In an open letter to the Ohio State community, Ross Bjork, who oversees one of the nation’s biggest athletic departments, said the Buckeyes would share with players the full $20.5 million allowed as part of an agreement negotiated in the lawsuit forcing major changes to the college sports model.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.