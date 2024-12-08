Ohio State to host Tennessee in first-round showdown to determine No. 1 Oregon’s Rose Bowl matchup

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Rose Bowl is the next stop on No. 1 Oregon’s national championship quest. And the Ducks’ opponent in the 111th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All will be Ohio State or Tennessee. Oregon formally received the top seed in the first 12-team College Football Playoff on Sunday, sending the Ducks to celebrate the new year in Pasadena for the ninth time in school history. But first, the eighth-seeded Buckeyes and the ninth-seeded Volunteers will meet in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 21, to determine Oregon’s opponent in Pasadena.

