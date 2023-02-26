Ohio State snaps losing streak with 72-60 win over Illinois

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored 20 points, fellow freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored 14, senior Justice Sueing contributed a double-double, and Ohio State defeated Illinois 72-60, snapping a nine-game losing streak. The Buckeyes had lost 14 of their past 15 games coming in but have showed signs of improvement since starting four true freshmen — Thornton, Sensabaugh, Felix Okpara and Roddy Gayle — in back-to-back games. Ohio State led 41-29 at halftime before Illinois rallied in the second half. Illinois got within 53-52 on a 3-pointer by Jayden Epps. Ohio State came right back with a putback layup by Sueing, followed by a thunderous dunk from Sensabaugh and a jumper by Sensabaugh. The Buckeyes did not miss another shot, finishing 7-for-7 over the final 6:21.

