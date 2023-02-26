Ohio State snaps losing streak with 72-60 win over Illinois

By The Associated Press
Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, dunks the ball over Illinois' Matthew Mayer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored 20 points, fellow freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored 14, senior Justice Sueing contributed a double-double, and Ohio State defeated Illinois 72-60, snapping a nine-game losing streak. The Buckeyes had lost 14 of their past 15 games coming in but have showed signs of improvement since starting four true freshmen — Thornton, Sensabaugh, Felix Okpara and Roddy Gayle — in back-to-back games. Ohio State led 41-29 at halftime before Illinois rallied in the second half.  Illinois got within 53-52 on a 3-pointer by Jayden Epps. Ohio State came right back with a putback layup by Sueing, followed by a thunderous dunk from Sensabaugh and a jumper by Sensabaugh. The Buckeyes did not miss another shot, finishing 7-for-7 over the final 6:21.

