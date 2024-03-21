Ohio State seeking March Madness momentum in opener against Maine. Richmond gets rematch with Duke

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State enters the women’s NCAA Tournament in familiar territory — literally and figuratively. The Buckeyes return to March Madness after an exhilarating run to the Elite Eight a year ago while managing a slew of injuries. Ohio State opens the regional at noon Friday as the No. 2 seed against 15th-seeded Maine (23-9), the champions of the America East conference seeking its first tournament win in 25 years. Richmond faces Duke in the other game in a rematch of an early-season meeting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.