Ohio State says soccer player who was shot off campus was a bystander

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio State men’s soccer player from Canada is recovering after an off-campus shooting. The university says junior defender Nathan Demian, who is from Vancouver, British Columbia, was a bystander in the incident early Sunday. Columbus police say the shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. when two vehicles were chasing each other with a person in one vehicle shooting toward the other. Demian was taken to the hospital in serious condition but was expected to survive.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.