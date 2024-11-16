Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate scores two touchdowns in his Chicago homecoming

CHICAGO (AP) — Carnell Tate looked into the stands at Wrigley Field and saw a large group of family members and friends. His father. His grandmother. His sister.

A memorable moment in the middle of an emotional day.

Tate celebrated his Chicago homecoming with two touchdown receptions during No. 2 Ohio State’s 31-7 victory over Northwestern on Saturday. The 6-foot-3 sophomore finished with four catches for 52 yards in the Buckeyes’ fourth consecutive victory.

It was Tate’s first game in his hometown since his mother, Ashley Griggs, 40, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago in July 2023.

“It was a lot of high emotion and stuff like that, but I had to manage it,” Tate said. “It means a lot to me playing back in my city, especially my first time being back since my freshman year of high school, and especially being able to play in front of all my family and friends.”

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate waves to fans after the team's 31-7 win over Northwestern in an NCAA college football game at Wrigley Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast

Tate grew up in Chicago and played one year at Marist High School — about 25 miles south of Wrigley — before going to IMG Academy in Florida. He had 18 receptions for 264 yards and a touchdown in his freshman season at Ohio State.

Tate said he has never been to a baseball game at the home of the Chicago Cubs. He estimated he had at least 30 supporters in attendance for the matchup with Northwestern — and they were ready to cheer for their favorite player.

“They expected a lot just coming back home. So they wanted me to put on a show,” a grinning Tate said.

It worked out quite nicely for Tate and the Buckeyes.

“Just the way that he’s handled himself has just been an example to everybody,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “We care a lot about him and to see him get two touchdown passes in his hometown … I know it means a lot to him, but it also means a lot to us. Really happy for him today.”

With Ohio State facing a second-and-8 at the Northwestern 25 late in the first half, Will Howard dropped back and lofted the ball in Tate’s direction down the sideline. The 6-foot-3 receiver made a diving grab in the end zone for his third TD of the season.

Tate added an 8-yard touchdown reception on Ohio State’s first possession of the second half, capping a five-play, 90-yard drive and lifting the Buckeyes to a 28-7 lead. He also made a tough 14-yard catch over the middle that set up the Buckeyes’ first TD in the second quarter.

“I don’t say it a lot to him, but he’s one of my favorite guys on the team,” Howard said. “Just seeing him every single day like, he just lifts my mood. And for him to have the game that he had here in his home city in this stadium, I couldn’t be happier.”

