Ohio State RB Miyan Williams lost for the season due to injury. WR Emeka Egbuka (ankle) practicing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State Coach Ryan Day says an injury requiring surgery has ended the season for running back Miyan Williams. He unavailable for last Saturday’s win at Wisconsin. The previous week Williams rushed for a season-high 62 yards and a touchdown in the win over Penn State. Williams and No. 1 back TreVeyon Henderson have battled injuries in their Ohio State careers and have rarely been healthy together this season. Henderson returned after missing three games and ran for 162 yards and a touchdown against Wisconsin. Receiver Emeka Egbuka (ankle) is practicing this week after missing three games.

