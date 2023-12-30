Ohio State QB Devin Brown injured in 1st half of Cotton Bowl against Missouri

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown suffered an apparent left ankle injury in the first half of the Cotton Bowl after starting in place of the departed Kyle McCord. Brown appeared to get hurt when he was sacked on a third-down play late in the first quarter. True freshman Lincoln Kienholz took over midway through the second quarter. When the second half started, Brown was on the sideline without his helmet and his ankle appeared to be heavily wrapped while he walked with an obvious limp.

