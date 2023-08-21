Ohio State QB competition between McCord and Brown is still neck and neck, coach Day says

The Ohio State starting quarterback job is still up for grabs. Coach Ryan Day says he’s hasn’t decided yet who his starter will be for the Sept. 2 opener at Indiana. He hasn’t discounted the idea that both will play if one doesn’t pull ahead in the derby. Kyle McCord and Devin Brown split reps in Saturday’s scrimmage and Day thinks either one could handle the pressure-cooker job. McCord is a third-year player who has spent the past two seasons backing up two-time Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud.

