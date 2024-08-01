Ohio State opens camp determined to change the narrative of the past 3 disappointing seasons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State opened camp on Thursday with the usual towering expectations but also a heavy sense of urgency built up over the three consecutive seasons blown up by losses to Michigan. The Buckeyes finished 11-2 in each of those campaigns but failed each time in their primary mission of beating Michigan and advancing to the Big Ten championship game. Coach Ryan Day insisted the urgency isn’t any greater than in other preseasons during his six-year tenure. He said this year’s team will be built with an eye toward making sure its best football is being played in the last few critical games.

