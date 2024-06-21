Ohio State hires Campbell’s Justin Haire as baseball coach after Bill Mosiello’s resignation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has hired longtime Campbell University coach Justin Haire as its new baseball coach. Haire, who spent 10 years leading the North Carolina school, was named the Buckeyes’ 13th baseball coach on Friday. He replaces Bill Mosiello. who resigned earlier this month after compiling a 60-51 record in two seasons. Haire won 317 games at Campbell, with seven 30-plus win seasons and two in which the Camels won 40 or more games. He was named Big South Conference coach of the year four times.

