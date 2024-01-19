Ohio State hires Bill O’Brien, ex-Texans coach and Alabama assistant, as offensive coordinator

Ohio State confirmed it has hired former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has been Ohio State’s primary play-caller since being promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2019 to replace Urban Meyer. Bringing in an experienced play-caller at both the college and NFL level could allow Day to hand off those responsibilities. The Buckeyes ranked 25th in the country in yards per play last season, their worst showing since 2016.

