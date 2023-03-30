Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon returning for 5th season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State star guard Jacy Sheldon says she’s returning for a fifth year after missing most of this season with a leg injury. Sheldon played 13 games this season and helped the Buckeyes make the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993. She wrote on Twitter that she “can’t wait to run it back with my teammates.” The 5-foot-10 guard played well in the NCAA Tournament, hitting a late layup to beat North Carolina before Ohio State knocked out UConn, ending the Huskies’ streak of reaching 14 consecutive Final Fours. Ohio State lost Monday night to Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.