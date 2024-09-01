Ohio State freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith shows he just might be able to live up to the hype

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith wants to be about more than just hype. The freshman pass-catching prodigy led the team Saturday with six catches for 92 yards and two touchdown catches that displayed his uncommon ability to be open even when he doesn’t appear to be open. The No. 2 Buckeyes crushed Akron 52-6. The first pass thrown to Smith, on Ohio State’s first series, was a drop. He got better from there. Way better. He made difficult catches of 16- and 9-yard scoring passes and later made a 45-yard grab that set up a 3-yard TD run by Quinshon Judkins.

