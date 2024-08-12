Ohio State extends record AP Top 25 streak; Ole Miss has best preseason ranking since Archie Manning

By RALPH D. RUSSO The Associated Press
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin speaks during Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days Monday, July 15, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey McWhorter]

No. 2 Ohio State has extended its record streak of appearances in the AP Top 25 preseason college football rankings to 36 straight seasons. No. 6 Mississippi has its best preseason ranking since Archie Manning was the Rebels’ quarterback. The preseason poll is full of tidbits for every team. No. 5 Alabama and No. 14 Clemson have their lowest preseason rankings in some time. No. 1 Georgia is marking its third appearance atop the preseason poll.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.