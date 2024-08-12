Ohio State extends record AP Top 25 streak; Ole Miss has best preseason ranking since Archie Manning

No. 2 Ohio State has extended its record streak of appearances in the AP Top 25 preseason college football rankings to 36 straight seasons. No. 6 Mississippi has its best preseason ranking since Archie Manning was the Rebels’ quarterback. The preseason poll is full of tidbits for every team. No. 5 Alabama and No. 14 Clemson have their lowest preseason rankings in some time. No. 1 Georgia is marking its third appearance atop the preseason poll.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.