Ohio State coach Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be starting quarterback going forward

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will remain the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback. Day is finally committing to the third-year player after two games where he received most of the playing time. Day has refrained from naming a definitive starter after McCord and Devin Brown competed throughout the offseason to replace C.J. Stroud. McCord has thrown for 497 yards, three touchdowns and interception for the sixth-ranked Buckeyes. Brown is 8 for 16 in two games against Indiana and Youngstown State. The Buckeyes face Western Kentucky at home on Saturday.

