Ohio State coach Ryan Day hopes a starter emerges from QB pair, but he isn’t ruling out playing both

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day would like to see a starting quarterback emerge from his top two contenders. But he’s also not ruling out playing both of them at the beginning of the season if Kyle McCord or Devin Brown don’t win the competition. Both are right-handed NFL-style passers and former nationally recognized prep stars known for their accuracy. The 20-year-old McCord has two years in the system and more playing time. The 19-year-old Brown got limited time in mop-up duty in 2022 and hasn’t thrown a college pass.

