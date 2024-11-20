Ohio State closes on a 28-3 run to rout Evansville 80-30

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Devin Royal scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Ohio State closed on a 28-3 run to finish a rout of Evansville 80-30 on Tuesday night. Ohio State only led 28-14 at halftime before scoring 52 in the second half. Evansville was limited to just 13 points over the first 13 minutes of the second half as Ohio State pulled way 59-27. The largest lead for the Buckeyes was 50. Evansville started the game 2 of 17 from the field and also missed 13 straight shots spanning halftime. Royal had 10 points and eight rebounds in the first half. Then Royal and Meechie Johnson Jr. each scored 10 points in the second half, while the Purple Ace were held to 16.

