Ohio State cancels home-and-home series with Washington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has canceled a home-and-home football series with Washington that was scheduled for 2024 and 2025. Athletic director Gene Smith says Ohio State initiated the move and will pay a $500,000 cancellation penalty to Washington, a Pac-12 member, by February 2025. The cancellation will allow the Big Ten program to add an eighth nonconference home game in both the 2024 and ’25 seasons. Ohio State’s 2024 schedule won’t be formally announced until October. It could include a conference game against new members UCLA or USC when they jump from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten that fall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.