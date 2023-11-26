Ohio State beats upstart Santa Clara 86-56 in championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Jamison Battle scored 21 points and Ohio State beat Santa Clara 86-56 in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic in a game it never trailed. Ohio State led 34-26 at intermission before breaking it open in the first five minutes of the second half and led 48-31. The lead reached more than 30 when Scotty Middleton made a 3 with 2:29 remaining. Adama Bal, who scored a career-high 25 points in an 88-82 win the night before against Oregon, scored 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

