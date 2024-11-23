Ohio State beats Campbell 104-60 to reach century mark for the first time since 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Mobley Jr. scored 23 points off the bench and all five Ohio State starters scored in double figures as the Buckeyes easily beat Campbell 104-60 on Friday night. Colin White dunked with 2:44 remaining to put Ohio State above 100 points for the first time since beating Penn State 106-74 on Dec. 7, 2019. Ohio State led 53-27 at halftime after making 11 of 13 from 3-point range (84.6%) and later pulled away on a 22-5 run midway through the second half for a 41-point lead. The Buckeyes controlled the paint in the second half, scoring 40 points in the paint.

