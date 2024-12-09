Ohio State backup QB Devin Brown enters transfer portal but will stay with the team for playoffs

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown has entered the transfer portal after three seasons on the bench. Brown announced his intention in a social media post on Sunday, saying he intends to stay with the Buckeyes through the College Football Playoff. Brown lost a close quarterback competition to Kyle McCord in 2023 and was relegated to a back seat again when the Buckeyes brought in Kansas State transfer Will Howard for 2024.

