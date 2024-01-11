Ohio State All-American WR Marvin Harrison Jr. heading to NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State All-American receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is heading to the NFL draft. The only player with consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in school history announced his decision on social medial Thursday. Harrison is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. The younger Harrison is considered the No. 2 prospect in the draft by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Harrison opted out of his team’s 14-3 loss to Missouri at the Cotton Bowl last month. He finished the season with 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

