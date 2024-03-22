Ohio State advances to the women’s ice hockey championship game for the third straight season

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Sloane Matthews scored a go-ahead goal with 6:48 left to play and top seed Ohio State advanced to the title game of the women’s ice hockey championship for the third straight season after defeating No. 4 seed Clarkson 4-1 in the Frozen Four. Matthews, Joy Dunne and Hadley Hartmetz all scored in the third period for Ohio State. Matthews slid in a loose puck in front of the net to break a 1-all tie. Dunne, the Julie Chu rookie of the year recipient, scored her 23rd goal of the season and Hartmetz followed with an empty-netter. Ohio State, which is in the Frozen Four for the fourth straight season, seeks its second national championship in program history on Sunday — after winning in 2022.

