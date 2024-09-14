Ohio starts fast and then controls Morgan State in 21-6 win

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Parker Navarro threw for 162 yards and a touchdown and despite his three interceptions, Ohio beat outmanned Morgan State 21-6. Navarro threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Anthony Tyus III for the game’s first score on the Bobcats’ first drive. Morgan State responded with a 30-yard Beckett Leary field goal. On Ohio’s following drive, Navarro led a four-play, 81-yard drive that ended with him running it in from the 10 as the first quarter ended. Tahj Smith threw for 136 yards for Morgan State.

