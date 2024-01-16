Ohio St hires Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork to replace the retiring Gene Smith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork has been hired at Ohio State to replace athletic director Gene Smith, who will retire July 1. The nationally influential Smith is in his 19th year at Ohio State, running one of the largest and most successful athletic programs in the country. The 51-year-old Bjork, who has more than 30 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics, has been at Texas A&M since 2019. Before that, he was the athletic director at the University of Mississippi. He also served on the athletics staff at Western Kentucky, UCLA, Miami (Florida) and the University of Missouri.

