Ohio St beats James Madison 80-66 in March Madness 1st round

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 18 points to help No. 3 seed Ohio State pull away for an 80-66 win over No. 14 seed James Madison in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday. McMahon made her team’s first 3-pointer with 5:18 left in the third quarter to give Ohio State a 44-43 lead, and the Buckeyes didn’t give up the advantage from there on out. They trailed by as many as 16 in the first half before going on a 12-0 run. James Madison led 26-14 and was making 50% of its shots at the end of the first quarter. The Dukes shot 37.9% in the second half and turned it over 21 times.

