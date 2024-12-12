Ohio St AD Ross Bjork is ‘absolutely’ confident that coach Ryan Day will return next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork said he’s “absolutely” confident that Ryan Day will be back as football coach in 2025. Calls to fire the sixth-year coach rose among Ohio State fans after the Buckeyes lost to Michigan for the fourth straight year. Bjork, in an interview on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, said Day is the man for the job, regardless of how the Buckeyes perform in the College Football Playoff next week.

