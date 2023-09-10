Ohio overcomes 10-0 deficit, comes back to knock off Florida Atlantic, 17-10

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — O’Shaan Allison scored on a five-yard run in the third quarter to allow Ohio to overcome a 10-point first-half deficit and earn a 17-10 win over Florida Atlantic. The Bobcats did not allow the Florida Atlantic offense to score. The Owls got a 37-yard field goal from Logan Lupo in a the second quarter, and two minutes later Jarron Morris returned an interception 72 yards to put Florida Atlantic on top, 10-0 with five minutes left in the half.

