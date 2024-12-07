Ohio dominates Miami (Ohio) to win its first MAC Championship game, 38-3

DETROIT (AP) — Parker Navarro ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more and Ohio beat Miami (Ohio) 38-3 in the Mid-American Conference championship game at Ford Field on Saturday, a victory tempered by the likely loss of coach Tim Albin to Charlotte. Charlotte is in talks to hire Albin to replace Biff Poggi, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday might because the details of the contract are still being worked out. Ohio will play Conference USA champion Jacksonville State in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 20. Anthony Tyus rushed for 151 yards and a score on 27 carries for the Bobcats (10-3).

