Oh, brother. Delon Wright follows brother Dorell’s footsteps playing for Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Delon Wright has been on the Miami Heat practice court countless times. He used to play there for hours alongside the likes of Tim Hardaway Jr., Gary Payton II and Trey Mourning while their fathers were downstairs in actual Heat games. He was back on the court Thursday — with a uniform. Wright, the brother of former Heat guard and 2006 NBA champion Dorell Wright, had his first official practice with the Heat on Thursday. He agreed to sign with the reigning Eastern Conference champions last week after being bought out by Washington and got the deal done once he cleared waivers Sunday.

