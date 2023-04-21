Oh baby: Betts returns from paternity list, plays shortstop

CHICAGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder Mookie Betts from the paternity list and recalled right-hander Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Betts made his first big league appearance at shortstop in the seventh inning of a 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. He fielded a grounder up the middle in the eighth and started a nice double play. Right-hander Evan Phillips was placed on the paternity list and infielder Yonny Hernández was optioned to the team’s top farm club. Betts’ wife gave birth to their second child Tuesday. He missed two games before rejoining the Dodgers ahead of a four-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

