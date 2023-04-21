Oh baby: Betts returns from paternity list, plays shortstop
By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski (5) is tagged out at second by Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) on a steal attempt in the first inning as the San Francisco Giants played the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Avila Gonzalez]
CHICAGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder Mookie Betts from the paternity list and recalled right-hander Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Betts made his first big league appearance at shortstop in the seventh inning of a 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. He fielded a grounder up the middle in the eighth and started a nice double play. Right-hander Evan Phillips was placed on the paternity list and infielder Yonny Hernández was optioned to the team’s top farm club. Betts’ wife gave birth to their second child Tuesday. He missed two games before rejoining the Dodgers ahead of a four-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, right, throws out Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes at first after forcing out Mookie Betts at second during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, top, throws out Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom at first after forcing out Cody Bellinger at second during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The Dodgers won 6-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh
Los Angeles Dodgers' James Outman, center, celebrates with David Peralta, left, and Jason Heyward after hitting a grand slam against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The Dodgers won 6-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)