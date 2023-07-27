Ogwumike scores 25, Sparks get second win over the Fever in two days

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 25 points and nine rebounds, Jordin Canada added 21 points and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 81-68 for their second series victory in two days. Ogwumike made two free throws with 4:07 remaining in the third quarter for a 58-46 lead and the Sparks led by double figures the rest of the way. Jasmine Thomas sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner for a 73-60 lead and Canada added a jumper from the free-throw line on their next possession for a 15-point lead. Ogwumike was coming off a 30-point performance in a 79-78 victory over Indiana on Tuesday. Canada has scored 20-plus in back-to-back games, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left on Tuesday.

