Ogwumike scores 24 with 12 rebounds as Storm beat Sky 84-71, spoil Reese’s record-setting day

SEATTLE (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Seattle Storm beat Chicago 84-71 despite the Sky’s Angel Reese setting the WNBA record for consecutive games with a double-double. Jewell Loyd, who scored two points on 0-for-5 shooting in the first half, finished with 20 points. Reese finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for Chicago (8-12), her 13th consecutive double-double, breaking Candace Parker’s record. Reese made back-to-back baskets before Chennedy Carter twice made a pair of free throws to cap an 11-2 run that trimmed the Sky’s deficit to 72-69 with 2:49 to play. Jordan Horston responded with two free throws and then found Magbegor for a layup to spark a 12-0 that made it 84-69 with 33.2 seconds left.

