Ogwumike scores 24 and Magbegor has 14 rebounds as Storm hold off Mystics 83-77

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points, Ezi Magbegor had 13 points and 14 rebounds and the Seattle Storm held off the Washington Mystics 83-77. The Storm announced the return of free agent Gabby Williams, who starred for France in their near upset of Team USA in the Olympic final in Paris. The Mystics made two deals before the games. Seattle led by as many as 14 points but a 3-pointer by Brittney Sykes had the Mystics within three points with 11 seconds left. Jewell Loyd had 18 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith 17 for Seattle. Ariel Atkins had 25 points, hitting five 3s, to lead Washington and Shakira Austin had 24.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.