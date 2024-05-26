Ogwumike scores 19 to lead 5 in double figures as Storm beat Mystics 101-69

SEATTLE (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 19 points and Jewell Loyd added 18 to lead five Seattle players scoring in double figures as the Storm beat the Washington Mystics 101-69. Ezi Magbegor and Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 16 points apiece and Sami Whitcomb hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points for the Storm. The Mystics are off to their worst start since the 2007 team opened the season with eight consecutive losses. Diggins-Smith made two free throw with 6:26 left in the first quarter that made it 12-11 and Seattle led the rest of the way. Karlie Samuelson led the Mystics with 16 points, Melbourne scored 13 and Vanloo 12.

