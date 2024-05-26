Ogunbowale scores 40 and Wings top Mercury 107-92

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 40 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 107-92. Ogunbowale added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. She was 11 of 24 from the field including 7 of 12 on 3-pointers, and was 11 for 12 from the free-throw line. Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 22 points, Monique Billings had 18 and Teaira McCowan added 13 for the Wings, who have won five straight in the series. Kahleah Copper led Phoenix with 32 points. Diana Taurasi scored 28 and Sophie Cunningham added 11.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.