Ogunbowale scores 32 points in season finale as Wings pull away from Dream 94-77 in playoff preview

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 of her 32 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings pulled away for a 94-77 over the Atlanta Dream, closing the regular season with a playoff preview. The fourth-seeded Wings are home against the fifth-seeded Dream in a best-of-3 playoff opener on Friday. Dallas swept the season series 3-0, winning by seven and 12 at home. Ogunbowale drilled a 3-pointer and turned a steal into a layup to cap a 13-2 game-breaking surge to open the fourth quarter. That put the lead at 79-60 with 6:51 to play. Rhyne Howard scored 19 points for Atlanta,

