Ogunbowale scores 28, takes over in last five minutes before Wings hold on to edge Fever 77-76

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 10 consecutive points down the stretch and finished with 28 to help the Dallas Wings beat Indiana 77-76 for the Fever’s seventh-straight loss. Indiana had a chance to win after Teaira McCowan missed two free throws with 16 seconds to play but Lexie Hull’s 3-pointer from the left corner bounced off the rim as time expired. Natasha Howard had 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks for the Wings (10-9). Aliyah Boston led Indiana (5-14) with 18 points and Smith had 17. The Fever are 1-6 at home.

