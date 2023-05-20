Ogunbowale scores 27 points, Sabally adds 25 and Howard 20 to help Wings beat Dream 85-78

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 of her 27 points as Dallas built a 17-point halftime lead and the Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 85-78 in the season opener for both teams. Satou Sabally added 25 points and Natasha Howard had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas. Rhyne Howard had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Dream, Cheyenne Parker added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Allisha Gray had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The Wings’ Latricia Trammell won her first game as a WNBA head coach. Ogunbowale scored 12 points — including the final 10 — in a 19-0 run that made it 33-18 when she hit a 3-pointer to cap the spurt with about six minutes left in the first half.

