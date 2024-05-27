Ogunbowale scores 20 points and Billings has a double-double to help Wings edge Sparks 84-83

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points, Monique Billings had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds and the Dallas Wings edged the Los Angeles Sparks 84-83. Ogunbowale shot just 7 of 30 and missed all eight of her 3-pointers, but hit several key baskets against the Sparks. Billings had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas and Maddie Siegrist had 15. Cameron Brink, the second overall draft pick this year, had a career-high 24 points for the Sparks.

