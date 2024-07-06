Ogunbowale scores 19, Sheldon adds 17 including 5 3s to help Wings beat Dream 85-82

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 19 points, Jacy Sheldon hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points — both career highs — and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 85-82. The Wings (5-16) snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 16. The Dream (7-12) shot 56% from the field but committed a season-high 28 turnovers — including 16 Dallas steals — which the Wings converted into 38 points. McCowan scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Dallas and Odyssey Sims added 14 points and seven assists. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Tina Charles scored 12 points to move past Tamika Catchings (7,380) into third on the WNBA’s career-scoring list with 7,383 points.

