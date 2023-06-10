Ogunbowale, Sabally lead Wings to 90-77 victory over Mercury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 35 points, Satou Sabally added a double-double and Dallas pulled away in the second half to beat Phoenix 90-77. Ogunbowale sank 12 of 21 shots with five 3-pointers and five assists for the Wings (5-3), who improved to 4-0 at home this season. Sabally, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds for her fourth straight double-double and fifth of the season.. Natasha Howard pitched in with 22 points and seven boards. Brittney Griner had 18 points to pace the Mercury (1-5), who fell to 0-3 on the road. Sug Sutton scored 16 with nine assists. Diana Taurasi added 12 points and five assists.

