Ogunbowale owns fourth quarter, Wings pull away from Sky 87-79 in season opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter, Teaira McCowan and Natasha Howard had double-doubles and the Dallas Wings pulled away down the stretch for an 87-79 win over the Chicago Sky in their season opener. Trailing 75-73 with 3:16 to go, the Wings scored the next 14 points, capped by a deep 3-pointer by Ogunbowale for an 87-75 lead with 31 seconds left. Howard finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds and McCowan had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Marina Mabrey had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Sky, who had all five starters in double figures.

