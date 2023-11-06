Ogunbowale gets a ‘kick’ out of Texans’ 39-37 win over Buccaneers

HOUSTON (AP) — When running back Dare Ogunbowale was thrust into action as Houston’s emergency kicker Sunday against Tampa Bay he was ready for whatever he might be asked to do. He handled the opening kickoff of the second half with kicker Kaʻimi Fairbairn out with a quadriceps injury and figured he’d soon be called on to kick an extra point. But he figured he wouldn’t get a chance to kick for points after the Texans attempted 2-point conversions on three consecutive touchdowns. But with the game tied in the fourth quarter, the Texans called on him to attempt his first field goal since high school. His 29-yard kick sailed straight through the uprights to put the Texans on top 33-30 with nine minutes to go in the 39-37 win.

