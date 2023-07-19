Ogunbowale and McCowan carry Wings to 98-88 win over the Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points and the Dallas Wings tied the WNBA record for fewest turnovers in a game to beat the New York Liberty 98-88 in a matinee camp day game. Teaira McCowan added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Wings (12-9), who had two only turnovers, matching the Washington Mystics’ league record set in 2020. Both of Dallas’ turnovers came in the opening quarter. Trailing 60-59 nearly four minutes into the third quarter, Dallas took over. The Wings scored the next 12 points, including two 3-pointers by Ogunbowale. Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 22 for the Liberty (14-5), who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

