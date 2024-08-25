Ogunbowale and Howard rally Dallas from 19 down to a 113-110 victory over the Sparks

By The Associated Press
Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (15) reacts after scoring the go ahead basket against Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) during the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale had 33 points, Natasha Howard scored 30 and the Dallas Wings stormed back from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Los Angeles Sparks 113-110 Sunday. Odyssey Sims had 24 points through the first three quarters to help Los Angeles (6-24) build a 92-73 lead. Howard made a layup for Dallas (7-22) and Ogunbowale followed with two free throws to get the Wings within 105-96 with 3:22 left. Dallas crept within 109-107 with 64 seconds remaining. Teaira McCowan knotted the score with a layup and gave Dallas the lead with a rebound basket with :07 to go.

