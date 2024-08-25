Ogunbowale and Howard rally Dallas from 19 down to a 113-110 victory over the Sparks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale had 33 points, Natasha Howard scored 30 and the Dallas Wings stormed back from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Los Angeles Sparks 113-110 Sunday. Odyssey Sims had 24 points through the first three quarters to help Los Angeles (6-24) build a 92-73 lead. Howard made a layup for Dallas (7-22) and Ogunbowale followed with two free throws to get the Wings within 105-96 with 3:22 left. Dallas crept within 109-107 with 64 seconds remaining. Teaira McCowan knotted the score with a layup and gave Dallas the lead with a rebound basket with :07 to go.

