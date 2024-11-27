Ogbonna accounts for 5 TDs, Henderson runs for 185 yards and Buffalo beats winless Kent State 43-7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — C.J. Ogbonna accounted for five touchdowns, Al-Jay Henderson had 185 yards rushing and a score and Buffalo beat winless Kent State 43-7 on Tuesday night in a regular-season finale. Buffalo (8-4, 6-2 Mid-American Conference) has won four straight for the first time since 1986 to end its regular season and have six MAC wins for just the third time in program history. Kent State (0-12, 0—8) has lost 21 straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS.

