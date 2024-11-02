Ogbonna accounts for 3 touchdowns, Buffalo stops Akron rally for 41-30 win

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Ogbonna threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Buffalo to its seventh-straight win over Akron, 41-30. After the Zips shocked the Bulls with an opening drive touchdown, a 29-yard pass from Ben Finley to Ahmarian Granger, Buffalo reeled off 38-straight points. Ogbonna tied the game midway through the first quarter with an 18-yard pass to JJ Jenkins His 2-yard toss to Jake Orlando made it 24-7 midway through the second quarter. Ogbonna went 8 yards late in the third to make it 38-7. Finley had touchdown passes of 28 and 25 yards to Adrian Norton and then a 28-yard connection with Kyan Mason, plus a pair of two-point conversions in the fourth quarter to pull the Zips (2-7, 1-4) within 38-30 with 4:39 left.

